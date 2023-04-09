Car number plate ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record as most expensive in the world

VIP car number plate ‘P 7’ sold for a record 55 million dirhams (approx. ₹122.6 crore) at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, setting a Guinness World Record for the most expensive number plate in the world. The buyer of the number plate is an anonymous while the proceeds from the auction will directly go to support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign.

This campaign is aimed at establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. It was launched to boost efforts to combat global hunger by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The auction was organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Various other number plates were a part of the auction including 10 two-digit numbers like AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41. Other special number plates included Y900, Q22222 and Y6666. The number AA19 was sold for 4.9 million dirhams while O 71 went under the hammer for 150 million dirhams and Q22222 for 975,000 dirhams.

‘P 7’ rose to the top of the bidding list as several people wanted to break the record set in 2008, when a Abu Dhabi’s car number 1 plate sold for a whopping 52.2 million dirhams (approx. ₹116.3 crore). The bids for the number plate started at 15 million dirhams with Telegram Founder Pavel Durov also participating in the bidding.

The Most Noble Numbers charity auction also took place for special mobile numbers in Dubai, and garnered a total of 53 million dirhams. Platinum mobile number (971583333333) from du sold for AED 2 million.

