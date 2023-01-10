Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Car And Bike News, Live Updates: Get Set, Go For 2023 Auto Expo
LIVE UPDATES

Car and bike news, live updates: Get set, go for 2023 Auto Expo

The ever-evolving world of Indian and global automobile industry can be hard to monitor. With cars and two-wheelers taking big strides in terms of features, drive capabilities and the sheer technology, it is a great time to be out and about for mobility options.

Here are the live and latest updates from all that's happening in the world of automobiles today:

By: Debolina Chakraborty
Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 13:55 PM
File photo from the previous edition of Auto Expo, held in 2020. (HT_PRINT)
10 Jan 2023, 01:55 PM IST

BMW launches its 3 Series Gran Limousine

The much-awaited BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in the Indian market and it has been priced at 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. The diesel variant of the car will cost one 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be locally produced at the Bavarian automaker's facility in Chennai. Tamil Nadu.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine enters Indian market.
10 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Tata Motors registers 13% increase in its global wholesale figures

Tata Motors announced that it observed a rise of 13 per cent in its global wholesale figures which is up to 3,22,556 units against the third quarter of FY22. These numbers also include the wholesale numbers of Jaguar Land Rover. 

10 Jan 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Top three compact SUVs sold in India are from Hyundai, Maruti & Kia

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV, launched last year, has beaten Kia Seltos and taken the second position in the top-selling compact SUVs race. The car now closely follows Hyundai Creta which remains at the top. 

10 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki takes the metaverse way

 Maruti Suzuki is all set to greet visitors of the Auto Expo 2023 both physically and virtually. Pinch yourself on that as you can explore the automaker's expo pavilion by sitting on your couch and having a cup of tea or coffee. One can explore all the products and launches that the company has to offer without moving an inch from his or her comfort zone.   

10 Jan 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Bentley's 2022 car sales touch record high

British ultra-premium carmaker Bentley announced its sales figure for 2022 which registered an increase of four per cent against the preceding year. Bentley sold 15,174 units last year among which the automaker's Bentayga luxury SUV received the highest traction.

Bentley Bentayga. (file image used for representational purpose)
10 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM IST

India's December fuel demand reaches nine months high 

Due to an increase in passenger vehicle sales and robust industrial activity, the country registered a massive uptick in the demand for fuel last month. Data from the Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed demand for oil in December was four per cent more than the preceding month.

10 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Delhi's ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars makes a comeback

Delhi announced on Tuesday to reinstate the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars as the city registered a spike in pollution levels. Though the ban is temporary and has been imposed until January 12, officials might extend it if the pollution levels do not decrease. 

10 Jan 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Tata Motors to unleas EV fury at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has confirmed it will showcase a slew of new EVs at the upcoming event. While the Punch EV is likely to garner max attention, the company says it will also put on display the electric versions of its Harrier, Safari and Altroz.

Which of these excites you the most?

10 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Auto Expo 2023

This year's edition of Auto Expo is all set to start from January 13 with previews lined up over the course of January 11 and 12, that's Wednesday and Thursday. Team HT Auto will be at Ground Zero to bring you the absolutely latest.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Ather Ola Electric MG Motor India Toyota