Car and bike news, live updates: Get set, go for 2023 Auto Expo

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ever-evolving world of Indian and global automobile industry can be hard to monitor. With cars and two-wheelers taking big strides in terms of features, drive capabilities and the sheer technology, it is a great time to be out and about for mobility options.
Here are the live and latest updates from all that's happening in the world of automobiles today:
The much-awaited BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in the Indian market and it has been priced at ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. The diesel variant of the car will cost one ₹59.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be locally produced at the Bavarian automaker's facility in Chennai. Tamil Nadu.
Tata Motors announced that it observed a rise of 13 per cent in its global wholesale figures which is up to 3,22,556 units against the third quarter of FY22. These numbers also include the wholesale numbers of Jaguar Land Rover.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara compact SUV, launched last year, has beaten Kia Seltos and taken the second position in the top-selling compact SUVs race. The car now closely follows Hyundai Creta which remains at the top.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to greet visitors of the Auto Expo 2023 both physically and virtually. Pinch yourself on that as you can explore the automaker's expo pavilion by sitting on your couch and having a cup of tea or coffee. One can explore all the products and launches that the company has to offer without moving an inch from his or her comfort zone.
British ultra-premium carmaker Bentley announced its sales figure for 2022 which registered an increase of four per cent against the preceding year. Bentley sold 15,174 units last year among which the automaker's Bentayga luxury SUV received the highest traction.
Due to an increase in passenger vehicle sales and robust industrial activity, the country registered a massive uptick in the demand for fuel last month. Data from the Indian oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed demand for oil in December was four per cent more than the preceding month.
Delhi announced on Tuesday to reinstate the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars as the city registered a spike in pollution levels. Though the ban is temporary and has been imposed until January 12, officials might extend it if the pollution levels do not decrease.
Tata Motors has confirmed it will showcase a slew of new EVs at the upcoming event. While the Punch EV is likely to garner max attention, the company says it will also put on display the electric versions of its Harrier, Safari and Altroz.
Which of these excites you the most?
This year's edition of Auto Expo is all set to start from January 13 with previews lined up over the course of January 11 and 12, that's Wednesday and Thursday. Team HT Auto will be at Ground Zero to bring you the absolutely latest.