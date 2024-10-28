Car affected in Cyclone Dana? Here's how to get insurance coverage

As global warming has been impacting the environment adversely, natural calamities have been rising across India over the last couple of years. The latest in this series of natural disasters is the tropical Cyclone Dana, which wrecked the coastal areas of Odisha and some parts of South-Western areas of West Bengal. Some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar also felt the brunt of the cyclone.

Such cyclonic storms not only bring devastation due to high winds but also cause excessive rainfall, leading to waterlogging in many areas. These cause damage to human and their properties. Vehicles also face the brunt of such disasters.

Hence, it is best to secure the vehicle against such a natural calamity. However, purchasing an insurance policy for the car is just not enough as getting coverage out of it against a natural disaster-induced vehicle damage could be a tricky affair. It requires the vehicle owner to know a few details about the insurance policy.

Here is a comprehensive guide for car owners about how to get coverage for vehicles that have been damaged due to a natural calamity like Cyclone Dana.

Do car insurance policies cover natural calamity-induced damages?

While all car owners opt for insurance and in the hour of need they seek coverage from the insurance company, it is highly important to know the details, terms and conditions of the policy. We usually don't read the fine-printed terms, conditions and details of the insurance policy, while buying it, but those texts reveal a lot of detail about the nitty-gritty of an insurance policy.

Also, it is important to compare multiple car insurance before purchasing one. The vehicle owner must be informed of whether the insurance policy provides full coverage or not. It is important to know the nature of insurance, as it defines whether the policy provides coverage against natural disaster damages or not. The vehicle owner needs to check if both comprehensive and collision terms are included in the insurance policy to have coverage against natural disasters.

If the insurance policy terms include coverage against natural calamities then there will be some conditions and limitations. The subscriber must analyse the complete coverage of the insurance policy before subscribing to it because once the terms of the policy are finalised, they can not be changed.

How to file an insurance claim against a natural disaster

In case the vehicle gets damaged in a natural calamity, then the owner of the vehicle has to follow a certain procedure to file a claim.

Initially, the car owner has to inform the insurance company about the damage and how it happened. This step must be done as early as possible after the vehicle incurs the damage. File the insurance claim against the damage that occurred from the natural disaster. Ensure to provide all the details to the insurer of how the damage happened to the vehicle and what extent of damage has occurred as well.

The subscriber must pay any previous amount that is pending. This amount is called the agreed-on amount. Once the payment is made for the pending amount and all other requirements have been completed, the insurance company will assess the damage according to their terms and conditions and release the payment.

In the next step, the insurance company will assign an adjuster for the respective claim. The agent will take the photographs and collect all the evidence of the damage and the reason behind that. He or she will be responsible for calculating the cost of the damage. Based on this calculation, the insurance company will release the payment against the insurance claim.

