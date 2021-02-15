Campaign to promote e-vehicles received encouraging response so far: Delhi govt

The 'Switch Delhi' campaign started by the city government to promote electric vehicles has been received "exceedingly well" and many two-wheeler companies have decided to "aggressively" launch new EV models in Delhi, an official statement said on Saturday.

Since the launch of Delhi EV policy in August last year, 630 new electric two-wheelers have been registered and more are being registered every day, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

An analysis by RMI India reveals that subsidies provided on electric two-wheelers under Delhi EV policy have made the upfront purchase price comparable to top selling petrol two-wheelers, he said.

"By switching to electric two-wheeler, an individual can have monthly savings of around ₹1,850 and ₹1,650 compared to petrol scooter and petrol bike respectively, or an annual saving of approximately ₹22,000 as compared to using petrol scooter and ₹20,000 as compared to a petrol bike," the minister said.

An average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions, he said.

Encouraged by the campaign, many EV two-wheeler companies like Ather, Bajaj and TVS have decided to launch new vehicle models in Delhi, said a Transport department statement

"The comprehensive, pragmatic and progressive EV policy of the Delhi government inspired us at Bajaj Auto to accelerate our plan to scale up our iconic electric scooter Chetak as also to introduce electric avatars of our market leading 3-wheelers," Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto was quoted as saying.

"The campaign should revive consumer interest about electric vehicles in the city. We will open our experience centre in Delhi soon," Tarun Mehta, co-founder, of Ather said as per the statement.

Many EV users have also given thumbs up to their pollution-free vehicles, it said.

"Seven years ago, I was the first one to purchase an EV in Delhi. After Delhi government's EV policy, I purchased my third EV and got a subsidy of ₹7,700 and waiver of road tax and registration fee. I would definitely suggest that everyone switches over to an electric vehicle," said Dalbir Chand Kohli, a businessman.

Another electric vehicle owner Manvir Singh said, "Under Delhi's EV policy, I got a subsidy of ₹16,200 and ₹9,000 for road tax and registration were waived off."

Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign by the Delhi government to sensitise Delhiites about the benefits of adopting electric vehicles.

