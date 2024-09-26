California to phase out fossil fuel cars in a bid to fight oil and gas pollution

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed laws Wednesday to reduce oil and gas pollution — the Democrat’s latest move in an ongoing battle against the fossil fuel industry and its impacts on the environment and public health.

The new laws set out to give local governments more authority to restrict oil and gas operations, close more so-called “idle wells" that aren't in use but haven't been properly sealed and closed, and fine companies for operating low-producing oil wells in the Inglewood Oil Field near Los Angeles. The legislation will help hold the oil industry accountable and protect communities from the impacts of pollution, Newsom said as he joined advocates and local officials at a park near the Inglewood Oil Field.

“It's been a long journey that we've been on over the course of many, many years," he said. “But tremendous progress is being made."

Newsom’s decision to sign the bills comes as he is fighting against the oil industry, which he called the “polluted heart of this climate crisis," to try to pass a proposal aimed at reducing gas prices from spiking at the pump. He has tried to strengthen California's status as a climate leader during his time as governor. His administration passed rules phasing out fossil-fuel-powered lawnmowers, cars, trucks and trains. The state plans to achieve carbon neutrality, meaning it will remove as many carbon emissions from the atmosphere as it emits, by 2045.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the laws Newsom signed Wednesday would “pile on mandates and drive up costs for Californians."

“These new laws do nothing to produce more oil here at home and, in fact, cost jobs while forcing us to bring in more oil from overseas," she said in a statement. “While the Governor cannot stop demonizing our industry, the truth is we prioritize community and worker safety too."

Newsom signed a law in 2022 banning new oil and gas wells from operating within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes, hospitals and other community sites. Then the oil industry qualified fora referendum which would have asked voters whether to overturn the law in November. But they decided to pull the measure in June and said they would instead challenge the law through litigation.

One of the new laws Newsom signed requires the state to fine companies $10,000 a month for operating low-producing oil wells near the Inglewood Oil Field. The money will go into an account to fund local projects such as creating parks and affordable housing. The law requires companies to close and seal all wells at the site by Dec. 31, 2030.

“The Inglewood Oil Field is the largest urban oil field in our State," said Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, a Democrat who represents the city and authored the bill. “Its production in recent years has been marginal, but for decades the negative health impacts surrounding it have cost the nearby community with their life expectancy."

