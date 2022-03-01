Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News California Permits Waymo, Cruise For Passenger Service In Autonomous Vehicles

California permits Waymo, Cruise for passenger service in autonomous vehicles

Starting this week, Cruise is allowed to provide the Drivered Deployment service on some public roads in San Francisco between 10 pm and 6 am at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 07:08 AM
File photo of a Waymo self-driving car pulling into a parking lot at the Google-owned company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. (AFP)

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has issued permits to General Motors-backed self-driving unit Cruise, and Alphabet-backed Waymo to start passenger service in autonomous vehicles with safety drivers present.

Both the self-driving units are now under Drivered Deployment permits and are authorized to collect fares from passengers and may offer shared rides to them.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Prior to this announcement, Cruise and Waymo were allowed to provide passenger service only on a testing basis and no fare collection was permitted.

Starting this week, Cruise is allowed to provide the "Drivered Deployment" service on some public roads in San Francisco between 10 pm and 6 am at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, while Waymo can offer service in parts of San Francisco and San Mateo counties at speeds of up to 65 miles per hour, CPUC stated. However, neither company is allowed to operate during heavy fog or heavy rain.

(Also read | Mumbai-based firm to launch AIoT-enabled driverless car this year. Details here)

Earlier this month, GM and Cruise had petitioned US regulators to allow them to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on US streets without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals. Cruise mentioned that this will help in the expansion of mobility options for people who face obstacles in transportation, including senior and blind people.

Last month, General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss took rides in two fully-autonomous vehicles of Cruise. Barra was driven around San Francisco as Cruise co-founder and interim CEO Kyle Vogt accompanied her in a car called ‘Tostada’. Reuss took a ride with GM’s VP of communications, Craig Buchholz, in another car called “Disco."

As the executives took a ride in the driverless vehicles around the city, Barra seemed surprised at the efficiency of the driverless vehicle. A YouTube video showed that on her way into the car, she peeked in through the window and reflected on the strangeness of a vehicle moving without a driver.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 07:07 AM IST
TAGS: driverless vehicles autonomous vehicles self-driving cars Cruise Waymo
Related Stories
Delhi govt to issue NOC for old de-registered vehicles to ply in other states
27 Feb 2022
Traffic police in this Indian city offers discount on traffic fine payments
24 Feb 2022
Stellantis confirms Jeep EV, Maserati to bring two electric cars by 2023
23 Feb 2022
Dealer level pre-launch bookings of 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk start in India
24 Feb 2022
Another US police department inducts Tesla Model Y in its fleet
28 Feb 2022
EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 electric three-wheelers to logistics provider
25 Feb 2022
Toyota EV focuses on safer, longer ride to trump rivals
28 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS