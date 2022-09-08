BYD inaugurates its first passenger vehicle showroom in Mumbai

HT Auto
After opening their dealership in Delhi, BYD India has inaugurated a new dealership in Mumbai.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 16:54 PM
After opening its showroom in Delhi, BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Mumbai. This is the fifth showroom by BYD and it will be managed by Landmark BYD. Landmark is also managing other dealerships for BYD. The showroom is spread over 2,000 square feet and has trained technicians, service equipment, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, a display floor and service bays.

The new showroom was integrated by Mr. Sanjay Thakker, Promoter and Executive Chairman of Landmark and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD.

Mumbai is one of the key markets for BYD India and the city is seeing a shift toward electric vehicles with a trend among buyers to prefer EVs rising in the territory said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India.

BYD is also working on providing localised and green products for the local market because the government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030 and aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

A study done by the World Resource Institute of India says that the total EV-charging energy demand in the city of Mumbai is expected to be 550 MWh by 2025. This anticipated demand would imply the need to set up at least 21,096 charging points across Mumbai by 2025. In July 2022, the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021 was announced with a number of benefits to accelerate EV sales and stimulate manufacturing.

BYD currently only has the e6 in the line-up which is an electric MPV. It is brought to India as a CKD because of which it is priced at a slightly higher price. BYD e6 costs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants. There is GL and GLX.

The e6 uses a 71.7 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack that powers the electric motor mounted on the front axle. It produces 95 hp of max power and 180 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the e6 is 130 kmph.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 16:54 PM IST
TAGS: BYD EVs EV electric vehicles Landmark
