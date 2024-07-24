Buying Bajaj Freedom 125? Here's how to squeeze optimum fuel economy from it

Bajaj Auto garnered a lot of attention in the global two-wheeler market in the recent few weeks. The homegrown two-wheeler giant has launched the Bajaj Freedom 125 in the Indian market just a few days ago, which comes as the first-ever CNG motorcycle in the world. The Bajaj Freedom 125 comes with a powertrain that can run on both petrol and CNG, which is similar to what is available in various passenger vehicles in India sold by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai.

The Bajaj Freedom 125's petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain promises an impressive 330-kilometre range after fully filling the fuel tanks. Also, the two-wheeler manufacturer claims the Bajaj Freedom 125 offers a running cost of ₹1 per kilometre, which is expected to appeal to many consumers across India, who seek low cost of ownership from their vehicles.

While the petrol-CNG powertrain promises a low operational cost for users, there are certain things one should remember to achieve optimum fuel efficiency. Here are a few tips to follow to achieve the best fuel economy from the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle.