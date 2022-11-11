Buy car or spend money on FIFA World Cup live? Argentine fans have easy choice

It may be a lifelong dream for many to buy a new car but some other dreams are often even more significant.

Don't be entirely surprised if car sales in Argentina reflect a sudden dip this November and December. And for reasons that may not immediately seem obvious. As thousands of fans of the Argentina football team make way to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, some are making big sacrifices just to see their heroes play live.

A recent Reuters report highlighted how many fans who have already landed in Doha for the tournament which starts from this Sunday have had to take some tough decisions just to be able to afford plane tickets, accommodations and match passes. A few of the Argentine fans here have even said they had to push back or cancel plans of buying a house or a car to afford the trip.

Not that buying a car was anyway easy. Argentina is currently going through a phase of economic troubles with inflation a massive worry and currency controls that have led to foreign travel becoming more expensive than ever in the recent past. But while investing in a house may seem practical or buying a new set of wheels means ticking off of a checklist, fanatic football fans have their priorities cut out for themselves.

Qatar is also ready to welcome not just football superstars and FIFA match officials but millions of fans from across the globe for what is once again expected to be the biggest sporting extravaganza. The country has spent an estimated $220 billion to prep for the event, making this the most expensive FIFA World Cup ever and 60 times more expensive than the football World Cup held in South Africa back in 2010. Around 3,000 new buses have been brought in to ferry fans while metro rail options have also been strengthened in Doha.

