Bundelkhand Expressway to get solar-powered cameras to check speeding vehicles

Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is all set to get Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to monitor traffic movement and check overspeeding vehicles more efficiently. The expressway, which has been operational since PM Narendra Modi inaugurated it in Jul, 2022, is the first greenfield expressway to be fully dependent on solar power. The ATMS will use solar-powered cameras to monitor traffic at the fourth longest expressway in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has invited applications from companies to carry out this project. The agency plans to set up a Traffic Management Command Centre which will be equipped with facility to monitor system controller, graphic displays, internet and SMS servers, fibre channel hosts, and USB joystick-controlled PTZ cameras. It will have 360-terabyte of server to store recordings and 240-terabyte storage for backup.

These cameras on the Bundelkhand Expressway will be powered by solar energy sourced through panels installed across the highway. These cameras can operate up to four days without the need to recharge. UPEIDA will also install motion detection surveillance cameras and vehicle speed detection systems on both sides of the expressway to issue alerts to over-speeding vehicles and help the command centre to track down such vehicles quickly. The expressway will also feature speed detection radars with a 90-metre range. There will 150 such cameras on the expressway installed at 50 different locations.

The new ATMS on Bundelkhand Expressway will get nearly 900 cameras and will also include emergency telephone helpline console, Aadhaar-enabled biometric fingerprint scanner machine for staff, surge protection device, lightning protection unit, advanced driver advisory system and GPS tracker. UPEIDA has invited tenders from agencies who will be asked to work for a period of five years. The agency finalised will be responsible to procure, install, operate and maintain these equipment.

Bundelkhand Expressway stretches 296 kms spread across four lanes. It has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, including Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

