Budget travellers' alert: Now you can travel from Delhi to Leh for 1700

Riding a bike or driving a car from the plains and up all the way to Leh is an amazing experience. The sights and sounds are breathtaking, especially once the hilly stretches begin and the fact that one can customise the 1,000-km journey as per requirements brings with it added benefits. But it isn't really for everyone because just the expenditure on fuel can be hefty and the journey time can take a toll on a single rider or driver if proper breaks are not taken. But now there is a budget-friendly option if you opt to make use of a bus service started by Haryana Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

As per a report filed by news agency Press Trust of India, HRTC recently flagged off a direct service between Delhi and Leh, via Keylong which may take 33 hours - a car would usually need to be driven 21 hours non-stop to cover the same distance - but is easy on the pockets for budget-conscious travellers. The 37-seater bus goes from Delhi to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh where there is a driver switch. From here, the bus makes way to Keylong where there is another driver switch. But unlike before, there is no night halt at Keylong. The total distance between the national capital and Keylong – via Chandigarh, Mandi and Manali - has also come down to 981 kms after the opening of the Atal Tunnel which saves a journey of around 74 kms.

The report further highlights that the bus service is on a regular basis with one bus starting from Delhi and another making its way down from Leh. The price for each ticket on the bus is set at ₹1,657.

Positive response from tourists and locals alike

HRTC officials claim that there is a very strong response to the new bus service between Delhi and Leh with earnings of around ₹1.23 lakh daily. This service, according to them, has the potential to further bolster tourism in Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts. But it is not just aimed at tourists form the plains but can even benefit locals, labourers as well as army personnel.

It is also stated that while the bus services existed even before, the response was not as strong previously because it required a night halt in Keylong.

