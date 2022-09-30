BIC back on track as MotoGP announces venue for 2023 season

The MotoGP race is expected to generate as many as 50,000 jobs and 5,000 jobs on the race weekend itself.

India will host its first MotoGP race in 2023 at Buddh International Circuit. Championship organiser Dorna Sports has announced that it will be called the Grand Prix of Bharat. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for seven years between Dorna Sports and Noida-based Fairstreet Sports. 19 countries will be participating in the premier road racing event. MotoGP is currently the third most-watched sporting event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. said, Dorna Sports' CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

He added “We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person."

"We are thrilled to get MotoGP into India and host this prestigious race. It's a matter of pride that we are bringing this event on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO, Fairstreet Sports.

Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh: “It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat."

So, Dorna Sports has officially confirmed entry and it seems like the government is also supporting the entry of MotoGP. However, the Buddh International Circuit was originally developed for F1 racing so it will need some tweaks to support MotoGP racing. Moreover, the track is not yet homologated by the FIM or Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme. So, there is still quite a bit of work that needs to be done before we see the MotoGP race happening on the track.

