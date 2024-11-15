BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel car ban amid Delhi pollution: Key things to know

Planning to drive to office in Delhi today in your own car? Beware of the vehicle restrictions that have kicked in from Friday (November 15) as the national capital continues to be under the grip of severe pollution levels. The central pollution watchdog has implemented the Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle dwindling air quality index (AQI) levels in Delhi and has put several restrictions on vehicles to bring down pollution in Delhi-NCR region.

Here is a quick look at if your car is fit to ply and what kind of vehicle restrictions are in place in Delhi from today.

Delhi pollution: Vehicle restrictions begin - Key things to know

Delhi has implemented the vehicle restrictions from 8am today. The GRAP Stage three will remain effective in the city until the pollution levels reduce to acceptable limits. The city will restric plying of polluting vehicles during this phase. The restrictions are not only applicable to commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, but also on polluting private vehicles.

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars

For private vehicle owners who still drive in a BS-III petrol car or a BS-IV diesel car, the city limits will out of bound on these days. The Delhi Traffic Police will strictly enforce the GRAP Stage three guidelines and crack down on any vehicle that violate the restrictions. The restrictions will not only be followed in Delhi, but also surrounding areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Those who are found violating the norms will have to pay a fine of ₹20,000. All other private vehicles which have BS-IVE petrol and BS-VI diesel certification and above will be allowed to ply in the city during this period without any restrictions.

GRAP Stage III: Which vehicles are exempted from restrictions

If you own a CNG vehicle or an electric vehicle, there will be no restrictions during GRAP Stage three. The exemption is also extended to commercial vehicles like buses which run on CNG or on electric power. The order issued on Thursday (November 14) also stated, “GNCTD (Delhi government) will impose strict restrictions on plying of Delhi-registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services."

Delhi pollution: Carry valid PUC certificate or face penalty

For vehicle owners who take their cars out from today will also require to carry valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates of their vehicles. The Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down heavily on vehicles without a valid PUC certificate amid rising pollution levels in the city. Till October 31 this year, the police has issued traffic challans to more than 2.70 lakh vehicle owners for violating the traffic rule. Not carrying a valid PUC certificate could lead up to a fine of ₹10,000.

