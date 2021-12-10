Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Bounce partners with NoBroker to expand battery-swapping network
Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,999 inclusive of battery and charger.

Bounce partners with NoBroker to expand battery-swapping network

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 05:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Bounce says that under the latest partnership, it will get access to over 1 lakh Nobroker.com locations across India.

Bounce on Friday announced that it has partnered with NoBroker.com to extend its battery-swapping infrastructure in India. The company says that under the latest partnership, it will get access to over 1 lakh Nobroker.com locations across India.

The new partnership comes hot on the heels of the previous official announcement by Bounce when the company rolled out its plans with a series of brands such as Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld and Goodbox to establish more than 4,400 battery swapping stations across the country.

(Also Read: Bounce Inifinity E1 vs Ola S1: Which offers the most attractive proposition?)

With the series of latest announcements, the company aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of wherever its customers are. “We are excited to partner with NoBroker, on our mission to enable swapping infra for a million+ scooters in India. This partnership will offer a seamless swapping experience for consumers and enable us to reach our goals faster," said Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce.

(Also See: In pics: New electric scooter on the block - meet Bounce Infinity)

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Kumar Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, NoBroker, said, ‘’We are excited with this partnership. This not only helps in making the environment more sustainable but also provides a high level of convenience to our NoBrokerHood residents. As NoBrokerHood reaches 1 lakh societies, this partnership would make the reach deeper and help India reduce fossil-emissions. NoBrokerHood residents will benefit from drastically reduced noise and air pollution’’.

Meanwhile, only recently Bounce has announced the launch of its new electric scooter in India, the Bounce Infinity. It has been priced from 68,999 inclusive of battery and charger, while without it the scooter costs 36,000. 

  • First Published Date : 10 Dec 2021, 05:47 PM IST