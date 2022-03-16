Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs

Bounce Infinity has announced that it will provide its battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles.Greaves Retail has become the first EV company to have hopped on to the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network.

Bounce Infinity has announced a strategic partnership with Greaves Retail, the retail business division from Greaves Cotton. The company has announced that it will provide its battery swapping stations for Greaves Electric Vehicles. The E1 electric scooter said that following the latest tie-up, Greaves Retail has become the first EV company to have hopped on to the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network.

Bengaluru will used as the pilot city for the project.

Under the newly announced partnership, the company targets 10 cities with 300 Battery Swap stations per city across India to help Greaves strengthen its last mile connectivity services. Bounce's battery swapping stations will be used by both two-wheelers are well as three-wheelers.

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities)

Commenting on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, ““Bounce and Greaves Retail remain committed in bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the market. We are happy to have ampere as our partners who will be using our battery swapping platform. This enables more Indians to have access to affordable mobility with Baas..’’

The company has previously said that its swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The EV maker also claims that its swap stations are designed ‘keeping interoperability’ in mind. These facilities are equipped with charged and ready-to-go batteries that can easily be swapped with the near-empty batteries in a few minutes. This process saves time against charging a battery from empty.

Commenting on the partnership, YVS Vijay Kumar, CEO - Greaves Retail, Greaves Cotton, said, ‘’As we are committed to providing our customers with uninterrupted drive with our electric vehicles, this partnership with Bounce Infinity will help us expand our offerings and strengthen our leadership position in EV space.’’

First Published Date: