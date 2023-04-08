Boss car for boss baby: This BMW races on leg power

Everyone wants to get his or her hand on one when it comes to a luxury car, be it, adults or kids. Stating that this fourth-generation BMW Baby Racer is the perfect example for those kids who have a knack for racing and speed. It is mainly designed for kids aged one to three years old.

This baby racer car from the brand is an element of the BMW Lifestyle Collection and has been popular for more than 30 years. This model comes with no propulsion, pedals or electric motor. It strictly takes power from the legs and in the case of inclined planes, gravity takes over.

The racing toy car has got a three-spoke steering wheel, and the wheels are made up from recycled materials. The automaker has redesigned the cockpit in this latest version and also has added a horn to signal the arrival of the kid, be it inside or outside. The front face of the toy car has the BMW kidney grille fully following the style of the full-size BMW 4 Series, BMW iX and BMW M3/M4 models. The rear face features a pair of sporty tail lights.

This BMW Baby Racer is available in three different colours. The seats come in contrasting colours against the exterior of the toy car. BMW shares that all the spare parts for the baby racer car are manufactured in Bavaria and are available in selected BMW dealers. This toy car for kids is going to be available from this month.

