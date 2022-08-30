Bookings for Innova Crysta diesel variant put on hold. Here's why

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the most popular MPV. The manufacturer has sold more than 1 million units of Innova since it was first introduced.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has confirmed that their dealerships have stopped taking bookings for the diesel variants of Innova Crysta temporarily. This has been done because the waiting period of the MPV was increasing due to very high demand. Toyota has also announced that they will be making efforts to supply diesel Innovas to customers who already had a booking with a dealership.

The exact reason behind the shortage of supply is still not revealed but it could be the semiconductor shortage issue that all the manufacturers are currently facing. Toyota will continue to take bookings of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta.

Toyota offers the Innova with two engine options. There is a 2.7-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 164 bhp of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine produces max power of 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Innova has been a very successful product for Toyota since it was introduced back in 2005. Till now, Toyota has sold close to 1 million units of Innova. This is because of the reliability, relatively low cost of maintenance and durability associated with the brand. The Innova has been successful in both personal as well as commercial segments.

The current price of the Innova Crysta starts at ₹17.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹26.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five variants, G, G+, GX, VX, and ZX. The customer can opt for a seven-seater configuration or an eight-seater configuration.

Toyota Innova Crysta has to compete against Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens. It also has to go against the Kia Carnival which is considered to be a premium MPV and is priced in a higher segment.

First Published Date: