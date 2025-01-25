HT Auto
Bombay HC's bail order for IIM grad, hold 'Don't Drink and Drive' banner at traffic junction

By: PTI
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 18:18 PM
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to a 32-year-old man accused of driving his car in an inebriated condition and ordered him to stand at a busy signal in the metropolis holding a 'Don't Drink and Drive' banner every weekend for three months.

A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav granted bail to Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank on a bond of 1 lakh. The 32-year-old, who is working in a senior position with a private company, was arrested in November 2024 for allegedly driving his car in an inebriated state and ramming his vehicle at two police posts without stopping. He was held by the police later.

The court in its order noted that Nishank was a MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and comes from a decent family. The court said Nishank was in custody since two months and further incarceration was not warranted considering his future prospects and his age.

"However as is prima facie evident from the record, the applicant was driving in a negligent manner in an inebriated state and disobeyed directions of the First Informant/Complainant and also caused damage to public property (barricades)," the court said.

The bench ordered Nishank to perform community service as one of the conditions for the grant of bail. The court said Nishank shall report to the traffic officer manning the signal at Worli Naka Junction in central Mumbai, who shall then depute him to stand in a visibly well-lit place on the footpath facing the road for three hours every Saturday and Sunday for three months.

"The applicant (Nishank) shall hold a flex banner (black lettering and white background) admeasuring 4 feet x 3 feet (which shall be prepared by him at the instruction of the Traffic Officer) in his hands which shall state the words "Don't Drink and Drive" in bold and big font along with coloured graphic image stating the same,"

HC said. "This is to create and spread awareness and message about the ills of drinking and driving and its harmful effects," the court said.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: Drink and Drive Driving Under Influence Road Safety Car Safety

