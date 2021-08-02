Bollywood director Karan Johar adds Audi A8 L to his luxury car garage

Bollywood film director Karan Johar has brought home a silver Audi A8 L luxury sedan, adding another marque to his luxury car collection that includes the likes of Mercedes Maybach S500, Jagaur XJL and BMW 570D.

Audi India posted an image of the renowned director posing with his brand new purchase alongside Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon, on its Instagram page. The post read, "Evolution meets performance. Welcome, @karanjohar, to the Audi experience. #AudiA8L."

The car maker had introduced the luxury sedan in the Indian market in 2020 at a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The ultra premium offering from the German car maker is offered in a long wheel-base version here and sources power from a three-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor with 10Ah lithium ion battery.

The fourth-generation Audi A8 L gets a single-frame grille with sleek LED head lights giving it a sporty as well as a sophisticated look. The sedan rides on a 19-inch imposing alloys and features character lines all around.

The sedan covers with several premium features inside including a customised foot massager for rear passengers. The sedan also features a heat functionality, two detachable android tablets on the back of the front seat headrests, ambient lighting, cool box for beverages and massaging seats. In the front, it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. Other comfort cabin features include Matrix LED reading lights and a rear-seat remote control system.

An air quality package inside the vehicle cleans the cab clear, a feature much preferred in the current times. Further, there are two vials of highly concentrated oil evoking optional hint of summer and winter fragrances in side the vehicle to uplift the mood of the passengers.

The Audi A8 L is no less when it comes to safety features. It gets as many as eight airbags with two optional central airbags, active head restrains, ABS with EBD, lane assist warning system a360 degree camera.