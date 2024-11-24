HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Buys Swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan Worth Whopping 12.25 Crore

Vivek Oberoi buys swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth whopping 12.25 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2024, 12:38 PM
  • Vivek Oberoi shared a video showing his new set of wheels which he bought in Dubai.
Rolls Royce Cullinan
Vivek Oberoi shared a video showing his new set of wheels which he bought in Dubai. (Image: Instagram/Vivek Oberoi)
Rolls Royce Cullinan
Vivek Oberoi shared a video showing his new set of wheels which he bought in Dubai. (Image: Instagram/Vivek Oberoi)

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi bought a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, which is worth a whopping 12.25 crore. Oberoi bought the swanky luxury car in Dubai. He shared a video of his new set of wheels on Instagram, which shows the Bollywood actor with his family outside their residence with the new car.

Oberoi also shared that he took his entire family for a drive around the city in the new Cullinan. In his social media post showing the video, the actor wrote, “Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family."

Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the SUV from the iconic British luxury car manufacturer, which was launched in an effort to encash the high demand for SUVs and crossovers. It entered production in 2018 and became one of the bestsellers from the brand, as well as a key revenue churner for the OEM. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has earned popularity among many celebrities for its opulence. The Cullinan sits above the Ghost and below the Phantom in Rolls-Royce's lineup.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is a special edition iteration of the SUV, which focuses on performance. It comes with a host of distinctive features which set it apart from the standard model. The SUV is produced alongside the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.

Powering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV is a mammoth 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which is capable of churning out 583 bhp peak power at 5,000 rpm and 900 Nm of maximum torque at 1,600 rpm. The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 250 kmph. For transmission duty, the luxury SUV uses a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. Also, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan uses a permanent all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Cullinan Rolls Royce Cullinan luxury car

