BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production

The Air Car flying car has received the Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority, giving it a push closer to the reality of mass production.

A car-sized vehicle that can run on roads and fly in the skies as well, seemed a dream few years ago but with various companies globally working on such vehicles, this seems possible now. Meanwhile, Klein Vision's AirCar flying car that uses a BMW engine, has taken a giant leap closer to getting mass produced.

The AirCar flying car made its maiden flight back in 2020 and completed its first inter-city flight in June last year and now, the vehicle has received the Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority, CarScoops reported. To achieve this milestone, the flying car underwent more than 70 hours of testing which included some series of actions and some touch and goes.

With another feather in its heat, which is the new certification, the flying car is getting closer towards the final goal of mass production. “AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars. It is official and the final confirmation of our ability to change mid-distance travel forever," Stefan Klein, leader of the development team and the test pilot told CarScoops.

Klein Vision might currently be the only company this close to real tangible production of a flying car, the publication reported. The company is aiming for the public version of the flying car to have up to 1,000 km or 621 miles of range. It is powered by a 140 hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder BMW engine and has a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute.

The flying car is capable of racing at a speed of 170 kmph and can fly up to the distance of 1,000 km at an altitude of 8,200 ft. The vehicle also has the ability to make some maneuvers mid-air.

Flying cars have been in discussion for quite some time and these vehicles are being considered as the future medium of city commuting and inter-city transport as the roads are becoming increasingly congested.

