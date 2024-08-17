HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bmw To Recall 1.36 Million Cars In China Over Takata Airbag Risks, Says Regulator

BMW to recall 1.36 million cars in China over airbag risks, says regulator

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 15:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • BMW and its joint venture will recall 1.36 million cars in China due to Takata airbag risks, affecting models from 2003-2017.
BMW recall
BMW Brilliance Automotive, a China-based joint venture, is set to recall 1.36 million locally made and imported cars due to potential risks with Takata airbags | FILE PHOTO: A recalled Takata airbag inflator. (REUTERS)
BMW recall
BMW Brilliance Automotive, a China-based joint venture, is set to recall 1.36 million locally made and imported cars due to potential risks with Takata airbags | FILE PHOTO: A recalled Takata airbag inflator.

German automaker BMW and its joint venture will recall a combined 1.36 million locally produced and imported cars in China due to potential risks with the Takata airbag, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The recalls, effective immediately, are for models produced from 2003-2017, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automotive, a joint venture based in northeast China, will recall 598,496 China-made cars, while BMW China Automobile Trading will recall 759,448 imported cars, the regulator said.

Also Read : Ford, Mazda to recall more than 475,000 cars in US over faulty airbag inflators

For vehicles that have been confirmed to have defects after inspection, BMW will replace the driver's front airbag free of charge to eliminate safety hazards, the statement said.

The recall is for BMW cars with steering wheel refits by the car owners, which could have installed faulty Takata airbags, the statement said.

Also Read : US says 51 million airbag inflators pose safety risks, preparing for huge recall

The German carmaker also recalled 394,000 vehicles in the United States due to faulty Takata airbag inflators that could potentially cause serious or fatal injuries, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in July.

BMW China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 15:00 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.