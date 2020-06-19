BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers: Source1 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2020, 06:12 PM IST
BMW will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the workers council for a package of "personnel measures for a sustainable future".
