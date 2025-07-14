BMW sales take a hit in Asia despite global gains. Check details

BMW Group might have reported record global sales in the first six months of 2025, but a closer look suggests a concerning trend in one of its important markets - Asia. Other sub-brands from its premium division reported sales and growth in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) that are astounding, but the primary BMW brand reported a notable drop, especially from China - which is its biggest Asian market.

Asia, a major proportion of BMW's global sales, experienced a significant 11.1 per cent decline in H1 2025, with the second quarter alone experiencing a 10.1 per cent loss.

Asia pulls down BMW brand ,omentum

Asia, a major proportion of BMW's global sales, experienced a significant 11.1 per cent decline in H1 2025, with the second quarter alone experiencing a 10.1 per cent loss. The decline was worse in China specifically, as compared to previous year BMW's sales volume of deliveries is down 13.7 per cent in Q2 and 15.5 per cent compared to the past half-year. The decline BMW faces also follows broader problems for German luxury brands in China, with rival brands Mercedes-Benz and Porsche performing worse over the same period.

A range of issues has purportedly caused the problems for BMW in Asia. Prices and competition from local EV producers, changing consumer preferences, and macro uncertainty could all have impacted demand.The core BMW brand’s Q2 sales fell 2.6 per cent globally, and this decline would have been deeper without the robust performance of its high-margin divisions.

India emerges as a bright spot

Interestingly, not all Asian markets are following the same trajectory. India has emerged as a rare bright spot for the company. BMW India reported its highest-ever first-half sales, with 7,098 cars and 4,167 motorcycles delivered in H1 2025 — a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. The growth was primarily fueled by the demand for Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) and the growing popularity of BMW's electric range in the nation.

This juxtaposition reflects the disparate performance of the brand in Asia and underlines India's increasing significance in BMW's regional strategy.

EV push offers hope for core brand

BMW’s bet on electrification continues to pay dividends. In H1 2025, global EV sales grew 15.7 per cent, while combined EV and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) deliveries rose 18.5 per cent. Even in Q2, which was less buoyant, electrified vehicles accounted for a 10.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

With the introduction of the Neue Klasse — BMW's next-gen EV platform scheduled for introduction in 2025 — the brand will be ready to take a giant leap in terms of technology and design. BMW is banking on this new range to turn around the overall brand's negative trajectory and become more competitive in markets such as China where local EV players have established themselves strongly.

Sub-brands carry the load

While the core brand faltered, BMW Group’s overall automotive sales rose marginally by 0.4 per cent in Q2, thanks to strong performances from BMW M (+7.8 per cent), MINI (+33.1 per cent), and Rolls-Royce (+9.4 per cent). These sub-brands have helped shield the Group from more severe headwinds.

The group’s total automotive deliveries stood at 621,271 for Q2 and 1.2 million for the first half, only marginally down by 0.5 per cent year-on-year. However, these aggregate figures obscure the growing pressure on the main BMW brand in its most strategically important region.

