BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

BMW has said that it plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles including the production process, at least 40%, from the 2019 levels by the end of the decade. This was up from the carmaker's previous target of a third.In order to achieve this emissions target, the automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials in the manufacturing of its vehicles from 30% to 50%. Similar Cars Bmw X1 1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch) ₹42,90,000*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Bmw 3-series-gran-limousine 1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹53,90,000*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Bmw X4 1995 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter) ₹68,90,000*Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

"We are committed to a clear course to achieve the 1.5 degree target," the company's CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement.(Also read | Tom Cruise's BMW, worth in crore, stolen while shooting for Mission Impossible 7)

The Munich-based automaker has been reluctant to set a hard deadline for eliminating the use of fossil-fuel-based vehicles and has pointed out to the limitations in the expansion of electric vehicles in its portfolio. These challenges include lack of charging infrastructure across the European Union and elsewhere.However, in order to fulfill its goal of sustainability, the automaker has set a range of targets in the past, including generating at least half of BMW Group sales from electric vehicles by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven by at least half from 2019 levels in the same time frame.(Also read | US vice president says semiconductor supply chain issues ‘very real’)

BMW has reported stronger than expected profits in its latest quarterly results.However, the car maker, just like its competitors, has warned that its revenues in coming months could be affected by chip shortages and raw material prices.

Various automakers are shutting or cutting down their production as the semiconductor shortage tightens its grip around the automobile industry. The disruption in the supply of semiconductors has taken an evident toll on the production by carmakers all across the world.(with inputs from Reuters)