BMW Motorrad introduces smart range of luggage storage 

BMW Motorrad has introduced a range of luggage storage called the Urban Collection that includes tank bags, a backpack and side and rear bags. BMW Motorrad stated this luggage collection is made of high-quality and easy-care materials. This set of luggage is also high on durability and functionality, informed the premium automaker.

BMW Motorrad Urban Collection tank bags come in varied shapes and sizes and are capable to suit all motorcycle-specific requirements. The capacity of the large tank bag of the collection ranges from 11 to 16 litres and has been designed keeping in mind the steep slope of tanks in bikes while another variant with a similar capacity has been designed for bikes with semi-circular tank shapes. Another variant of the collection comes with a space capacity of five litres and can be used when significant storage is not needed.

These tank bags from BMW Motorrad also come with anti-slip foam padding on the underside and straps for fastening. The bags are equipped with removable waterproof inner bags. With plug-in clasps at the front and rear, the process of refuelling becomes easier for the user of the motorcycle. One can also use tethers to the luggage rack or the pillion seat, informed the company.

The Urban Collection's backpack comes with a volume of 20 litres and BMW Motorrad stated this one is ideal for a day trip or travelling to work. It features many practical functions along with a waterproof main compartment and rubberised two-way zip. It also comes with a laptop compartment. The collection also offers side and rear bags for motorcycles.

