BMW M Drift Academy is back in 2026, now with an expanded multi-city schedule

BMW Group India has confirmed the return of its performance-focused BMW M Drift Academy for 2026, expanding the programme to four cities and increasing participant access. The latest edition will be held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi, marking a broader push to engage enthusiasts through controlled, skill-based drifting experiences.

The academy will begin its multi-city run in April, starting in Bengaluru on 04–05 April at Manpho Convention Centre, followed by Hyderabad on 11–12 April at Prasad Multiplex. Chennai will host the programme on 18–19 April at Island Ground, while the final leg in Delhi is scheduled from 01–03 May at Container Depot Ground, Okhla.

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Structured training format

The two-day programme combines classroom learning with extensive on-track practice using BMW M2 and BMW M4 models. Participants are guided through key techniques such as initiating and maintaining a drift, throttle modulation, controlled exits, and advanced exercises, including full-circle and figure-eight drifting. Training is conducted by certified BMW instructors, with a focus on precision and vehicle control in a supervised environment.

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Certification and progression

Drivers who complete the course receive a ‘Drift Pilot – Red Badge of Honour’, forming the first step towards achieving higher-level recognition within BMW’s drifting ecosystem. The curriculum is designed to build confidence progressively, introducing both basic and advanced manoeuvres under controlled conditions.

Registration and access

Enrolments are open via authorised BMW dealerships and the DISTRICT by Zomato platform. Participation is priced at ₹1 lakh, with limited slots available to maintain a focused training environment. Entry to the associated BMW M After Party can be purchased separately on the same platform.

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Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said, “The BMW M Drift Academy is a first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. On popular demand, we are expanding it to more cities, bringing the power of M closer to many more fans. The program delivers an unforgettable journey, mastering advanced drifting techniques with utmost safety under the guidance of BMW certified instructors. It is where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift becomes a symphony of skill, speed and sound. Once you experience the amazing thrill and performance dynamics of M, it’s hard to go back to the ordinary."

Beyond the track

Alongside the training, the BMW M After Party aims to bring together enthusiasts through curated experiences, including live performances, food, and drift showcases, extending the programme beyond driving alone.

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