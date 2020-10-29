BMW Lifestyle Collections 2020 launched in India

BMW Group India on Thursday announced the launch of 2020 BMW Lifestyle Collections in the country with the promise of offering a wider range of products that seek to enhance the urban lifestyle of buyers. These are available at all BMW dealerships in the country.

The collection from BMW includes apparel, jackets, sunglasses and sippers. The soft down jacket in particular is the highlight of the collection, according to the company while products such as an Active Sports bottle, Thermo Cup, Active Yoga Mat, Cool Bag, Travel Set and products for pets form a part of the merchandise list.

The BMW M Motorsport Watch, a three-hand watch with silicone strap in the distinctive BMW M motorsport design, is also now on offer.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, says that the collection offers buyers one more way of experiencing the quality that the cars from the company adhere to. "The use of high-quality materials and craftsmanship reflect the same quality standards that are put into the creation of BMW cars. The minimalistic and intelligently designed product range is full of panache and is perfect for those who are always on the move," he said in a press statement issued by the company.