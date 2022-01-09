BMW iX M60 gets digital art mode to enhance driving experience

BMW has introduced digital art model for its vehicles as a part of the all-new My Modes feature. The carmaker showcased the digital art mode for the first time inside its BMW iX M60 electric vehicle at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas. The feature will be made available for other BMW series vehicles this year.

Selected BMW models will be available with the Digital Art Mode as a customized optional feature configurated directly ex work. Some other models can be retrofitted with this mode via remote software upgrades integrated into the user interface.

(Also read | How to change the colour of your car? Watch BMW iX M60 do with click of a button)

The art mode has been created in collaboration with internationally renowned Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei in the year of the 50th anniversary of BMW Cultural Engagement. The art mode provides an enhanced driving experience depending on the driving situation and the overall mood, via the touch of a button or voice control.

Upon engaging the digital art mode, the drive control and steering control, mood lighting and sound as well as the color scheme and graphics of the BMW Curved Display are synchronized. The digital art features galaxies of visual spaces filled with dots, light beams and nebulae constantly moving towards and away from each other at varying speeds while growing and shrinking again and again.

(Also read | BMW's massive 31-inch 8K screen Amazon Fire TV turns rear seats into cinema)

The digital art concept was first designed by Cao Fei in 2017 while designing the 18th BMW Art Car using the M6 GT3, the first of its kind. After the very first incorporation of digital art in an automobile, Cao Fei and the BMW Group are now taking the next step together in this partnership. "With the new Digital Art Mode, BMW Cultural Engagement reaches new heights while creating something entirely unique," said Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President Digital Car, BMW Group.