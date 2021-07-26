BMW is most-loved luxury car brand on TikTok, followed by Audi. Here's full list

While video-sharing platform TikTok has taken social media by storm, global luxury car brands are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt on it. Among them, BMW has emerged as the most popular luxury car brand on TikTok with 22 billion views on its hashtags, posts and videos as of June 15, 2021, according to data collated by UK auto dealer Dick Lovett.

BMW was followed by Audi which had 9 billion views and Jaguar which garnered 6 billion views till the mentioned date. This list includes Porsche, Ferrari, Land Rover, MINI and Aston Martin in the respective sequence.

(Also read | BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched in India at ₹43 lakh)

BMW has embraced the platform by creating its own hashtag campaigns that have received immense response from TikTok users. In 2019, it created 'THE1challenge' hashtag where users were asked to make of video of their dance moves on music by artist Big Gigantic, and inspired by the BMW 1 Series. Users could showcase their cars on the platform and this became one of the biggest contributor to the views garnered the car maker, Dick Lovett noted in its report.

BMW M4 is the most-loved model from the brand on the video platform with 1.3 billion views on its own, followed by M3 with almost 1 billion views and the M2 with 9.6 million views. Audi's most popular model is the TT with 5.5 billion views, followed by Audi A4 with 4.6 billion and Audi R8 with over 736 million views.

For Aston Martin, the DBS tops the charts while the Panamera tops the list for Porsche. Ferrari 812 Superfast is the topper for the super car maker while the XE is the leader for Jaguar. The classic MINI Copper wears the crown in the brand's line up.

The data takes into account number of views on videos that use hashtags mentioning each car and brand on TikTok. In should be noted that TikTok has been banned in India since June 29, 2020.