BMW India on Thursday has announced the launch of an app-driven contactless vehicle service facility. The German automaker claims that this service facility will offer the customers a hassle-free experience.

Under this app-based contactless vehicle servicing program, the BMW car owners can book the service slot from the comfort of their home. The review of the servicing, quotation and payment - all of these can be done online, as the German luxury car manufacturer claimed in an official statement.

The service comes at a time when the country is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has brought the already ailing auto industry to its knees. Sales of the automobile brands have hit a new low in May 2021. Dealerships and vehicle service centres are shut at many places due to local lockdowns.

In such a scenario the contactless app-based vehicle servicing facility is expected to draw the attention of the car owners. BMW Contactless Service is claimed to be a comprehensive service experience combining the BMW One app and the BMW Smart Video functionality.

The BMW vehicle owners can use BMW One App on their smartphone or get online to select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop.

BMW service personnel will reach the pick-up location, sanitise the vehicle and proceed for its service. Customers are claimed to be receiving a detailed assessment of the condition of the vehicle and additional service recommendation via BMW Smart Video update.

Talking about the contactless service facility, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that the automaker believes in leveraging new-age technologies to augment its customers' centric initiatives.

"We have successfully transformed our business processes across our dealer network and enabled a seamless way for our customers to avail and experience BMW vehicle service from the comfort of their homes. The BMW Contactless Service will play a pivotal role in offering a safe and seamless customer support service to our existing and new customers during this pandemic," he further added.