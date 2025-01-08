BMW India reveals mega plans for Bharat Mobility Expo. Here are the big launches

BMW Group India is gearing up to make its presence at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo also known as the Auto Expo. BMW Group has announced that it will showcase a plethora of launches and displays from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. Its lineup will be on display at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from January 17 to 22, 2025.

The German manufacturer's pavilion will be located in hall number 6 where it plans to debut the new BMW X3 which is categorised as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The car comes packed with modern technology and high-quality materials along with a newer exterior design. The fourth-generation X3 boasts a striking new exterior and a modern cabin featuring BMW's Operating System 9 with QuickSelect.

Additionally, the pavilion will be a crowd-puller including models like the all-electric BMW i7, BMW X7, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase and high-performance models such as the BMW M5, BMW M4 and the BMW M2.

BMW at Bharat Mobility: Motorrad Lineup

BMW Motorrad is also set to turn heads with the launch of the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Complementing this is the introduction of the new BMW S 1000 RR which is one of the super-sport motorcycles built by BMW for thrilling track performance.

Visitors will also witness other motorcycles such as the BMW M1000 XR, BMW F900 GS and BMW G310 GS. Electric two-wheeler models like the BMW CE 02 and BMW CE 04 will also be on showcase.

BMW at Bharat Mobility: MINI Showcase

MINI India will add to the excitement by launching a special MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack which combines MINI's signature design language with sporty JCW elements. The new MINI family lineup including the MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman will also be on display.

BMW at Bharat Mobility: Lifestyle and Experiences

When at the pavilion, visitors would also be able to shop from the exclusive BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collections and Accessories. To add a tinge of thrill to the overall experience, expert BMW driver trainers will perform daily drift shows with BMW M cars making for an adrenaline-pumping show.

