NEW DELHI : BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest.

"BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20, 2020," the automaker said in a statement.

The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained, the company said, but sources confirmed that Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

"Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being," BMW Group India said in the statement.

His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment, it added.

His demise comes at a crucial junction when the company was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India, the automaker said.

The German auto major had appointed Singh as head of India operations with effect from August 1, 2019.

Rudy, as he was popularly called, was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.

Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.

In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.