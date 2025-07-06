BMW Group reports record H1 2025 sales as EV and SAV demand accelerates

BMW Group India has achieved its best ever car and motorbike deliveries in the first half (H1) of 2025, which indicates good market performance despite wider economic headwinds. The company retailed 7,774 BMW and MINI brand vehicles and dispatched 2,569 motorcycles between January to June 2025.

BMW contributed 7,477 units alone to the total, while MINI contributed 297 units. The second quarter, April–June, was especially robust, with all three months posting the company's highest-ever sales. This consistent growth propelled BMW Group India's overall car sales 10 per cent higher year-on-year.

Most of this growth was thanks to long wheelbase (LWB) models, which rose 159 per cent during H1 and now contribute to almost half the brand's sales. The top-selling sedan was the 5 Series, and the 3 Series continued to lead the premium sedan segment.

EV sales surge

BMW Group India's electric vehicle (EV) portfolio showed impressive momentum, recording a 234 per cent year-on-year growth with 1,322 BMW and MINI EVs sold in H1 2025. EVs now make up 18 per cent of the company's total car sales.

The best-selling EV is the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, with the i7 electric luxury sedan taking second place. BMW has grown to six electric vehicles and two electric scooters.

Sports activity vehicles maintain growth

BMW's Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) have seen a 17 percent growth in H1 2025, with its share of total sales reaching 59 per cent in Q2. The X1 compact SUV remained the highest-selling model for BMW, capturing over 30 per cent of its total vehicle sales, followed by the X5.

MINI and Motorrad maintain steady performance

MINI delivered 297 units in the first half of the year, led by the Cooper S and the electric MINI Countryman E. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad posted 2,569 deliveries, with strong demand for the G 310 RR, 900 GS, and S 1000 RR across different segments.

Strategic initiatives continue to support growth

Initiatives like Retail.NEXT and Smart Finance are aimed at upgrading BMW's customer experience and accessibility. Retail.NEXT is a retail transformation initiative which is rolling out in 33 cities, costing ₹365.6 crore.

