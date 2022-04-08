BMW Group reports big rise in electric vehicle sales in first quarter of 2022

BMW announced its first-quarter sales of 2022 in which it sold a total of 5,96,907 vehicles which include vehicles from the brand, MINI and Rolls-Royce. BMW registered a growth of more than double in the electric vehicle segment. BMW observed an increase in sales by 149.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

BMW sold 27,704 units of its BMW 4 Series in this quarter along with 35,289 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles. As BMW iX and BMW i4 will soon be available around the world, the Bavarian automaker is again aiming to achieve more than double sales in its full-electric vehicles compared to last year.

(Also read | BMW i3 debuts in China possibly previewing 3-Series facelift's styling)

BMW's other arm MINI delivered a total of 75,487 vehicles in the first quarter –slightly which is above 1.1 per cent compared to the previous year. The company sold 8,925 units of the fully-electric Cooper SEs worldwide. Its ultra-premium brand Rolls-Royce delivered 1,624 vehicles which the brand said is the highest first-quarter sales result ever in its 117-year history. There is also high demand for all the Rolls-Royce models, with customer orders now extending into early 2023. The premium automaker is also gearing up to bring its first fully electric car, Rolls-Royce Spectre, to market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Also read | BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer becomes dearer in India)

Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, Pieter Nota said the company in its first quarter has stepped up the pace of growth from 2021 and now, is on track to meet the growth targets for fully-electric vehicles this year. “Thanks to this strong product line-up and our high level of flexibility and operational excellence, we expect sales for the full year 2022 to be on a par with last year, despite the challenging global environment," Nota added.

First Published Date: