BMW Group India posts record year to date sales in 2024 with 10% growth

BMW Group India has posted record sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong demand for its electric vehicles and popular long wheelbase models. The group noted this period as being their best-ever year to date car sales in India, with a 10 per cent increase over the same period last year. The luxury automaker has delivered a total of 10,556 cars and 5,638 motorcycles during this period.

While BMW car sales alone reached 10,056 units, subsidiary brand Mini sold 500 units from its own portfolio.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have played a significant role in BMW's sales figures, with the automaker offering one of the broadest EV portfolio in the country. Apart from offering two electric scooters – the CE 04 and CE 02 – the BMW Group India currently has six electric cars within the combined portfolio of both BMW and Mini. The company delivered 725 EVs year-to-date, with the BMW iX being the most popular model, standing out with over 1,000 units sold to date. With this, BMW Group India claims to be the first luxury car manufacturer to have hit the milestone of 2,000 EV deliveries to date.

Sedans and SUVs go 50:50

BMW India has reported a balanced sales distribution with a nearly 50:50 ratio between its sedans and SUVs. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India stated in a press release that, “models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is overwhelming."

BMW India has the broadest catalogue of long wheelbase models in the country – the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series – and the automaker says these have been designed specifically for Indian clientele. BMW adds that these models were particularly popular due to their enhanced space and comfort.

The BMW X7, a luxury SUV, was the highest-selling model within the BMW Luxury Class. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series remained the top-selling BMW sedan.

