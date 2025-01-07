BMW Group India reports highest ever annual sales in 2024 with 15,721 vehicles sold

The German luxury vehicle maker, BMW Group India has announced its highest ever annual sales on the Indian shores in 2024. The Group reported sales of 15,721 units, combined BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, in 2024, representing a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year.

BMW Group posted combined sales of 15,721 units in 2024, with a growth rate of 11 per cent. BMW saw sales of 15,012 units in the calendar year, while

The group further stated that BMW achieved its highest ever sales in a calendar year with15,012 units sold in 2024, a 13 per cent YoY growth. With this, the carmaker also posted its highest ever quarter 4 sales. Interestingly, BMW saw an impressive growth for its high-end luxury division consisting of the BMW 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM in the year.

The company sold 2,507 units of its high end luxury cars with a growth rate of 8 per cent. The company claims that nearly every fifth car that BMW sold in India in 2024 was a top-of-the-range model. In 2024, BMW X7 was again the highest-selling high end luxury vehicle with sales of 1,570 units, a 4 per cent YoY growth. Since its launch, more than 5,000 units of the BMW X7 have been delivered in India.

Meanwhile, the BMW 7 Series saw 865 units being sold in the year with a growth rate of 15 per cent. Interestingly, the BMW 3 Series was the highest selling sedan with 20 per cent share in the total sales. Meanwhile, the all-new BMW 5 Series long wheelbase, garnered over 1,000 deliveries in less than six months of launch.

Additionally, the company delivered 875 units of the BMW M division cars. BMW M340i was the highest selling M model. Since its introduction, more than 1,000 BMW M340i have been sold in India.

BMW SUV and EV sales

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 56 per cent to sales with 8,351 units sold in the calendar with deliveries of BMW SAVs rose by 16 per cent. BMW X5 posted its highest annual sales till date with 2,056 units being sold, representing a whopping 89 per cent YoY growth. BMW X1 was the most popular SAV with over 20 per cent share in sales and also claimed to be the highest selling car in the Indian premium compact SAV segment.

On the electric front, in 2024, 1,249 units of fully electric BMW and Mini cars were delivered. BMW i7 was the largest selling EV in its class with 384 units sold in the calendar year. BMW Group India also crossed 3,000 EV deliveries till date, claimed to be the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to reach this milestone with BMW iX having sold over 1,000 units since its launch.

BMW Group India offers six electric cars and two electric scooters in India - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1, MINI Countryman Electric, BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02.

Mini and BMW Motorrad sales

Mini, which is a part of the BMW Group also witnessed a good growth in the calendar year. The company delivered 709 units in 2024. The MINI 3-Door Cooper S posted its highest-ever sales at 250 units with a 77 per cent YoY growth.

Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad delivered 8,301 motorcycles in 2024. BMW Motorrad registered the highest-ever half-yearly sales between July and December, with sales of 4687 units, a 14 per cent YoY growth. With 1,041 units sold in 2024, the two wheeler maker also achieved best-ever annual sales of its completely built-up bike portfolio.

