BMW, Ford, Volkswagen and GM recall 51 million cars in US over airbag issue

The American automotive sector is about to face another industry-wide airbag recall, one that puts 51 million cars and multiple manufacturers in a tight spot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the US issued a notice on Wednesday, July 31, saying that parts from airbags made by manufacturers ARC Automotive Inc. and the former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC were defective and that this could cause the airbags to explode in a crash.

Investigators from the NHTSA have pointed fingers at the airbag inflators, stating that these can potentially explode and send shrapnel flying towards the vehicle’s occupants. Testing revealed that certain airbag inflators either had welds that were insufficient, or the canisters had too much pressure owing to a vent getting clogged during the welding process. According to the agency, the defective inflators have caused seven injuries and two deaths in the US and Canada since 2009.

Also Read : Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software fix

Second time's the charm?

This is not the first time that the agency has attempted to get these two manufacturers to recall. The NHTSA had recommended the two to carry out a recall back in September 2023, but ARC Automotive had refused to do so. On the other hand, Delphi Automotive is not an independent company anymore, having sold its airbag business to Sweden’s Autoliv. The NHTSA is reportedly in the process of verifying which entity has legal responsibility for the company.

Also Read : US to call for limits on Chinese vehicle software over data security concerns

NHTSA said that they are giving all of the involved automakers and suppliers 30 days to submit their comments on the issue. General Motors has already issued a recall notice for nearly one million cars fitted with what they believe to be dangerous airbag inflators. Among other carmakers who have issued recall notices are BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen. It is believed that more manufacturers, including the likes of Stellantis, Porsche, Kia, and Hyundai, will be affected by the problem.

First Published Date: