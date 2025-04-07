BMW confident amid Tesla’s India entry speculations, targets higher EV Sales in 2025

As India's electric vehicle industry picks up steam, BMW Group India is sure of its place in the premium EV segment. Even as global competitor Tesla readies to enter India, BMW views it not as a threat but an indication of a developing ecosystem.

Vikram Pawah, CEO and Managing Director of BMW Group India, feels competition is necessary for market growth. "We have seen internationally that the entry of additional players generally grows the market instead of contracting it," he said. The entry of Tesla, he further added, will likely increase awareness, demand and infrastructure development for EVs in the country.

BMW has been a global force in electric mobility for a long time and keeps reporting robust figures. In 2024, the company sold more than 4.26 lakh fully-electric vehicles worldwide, with double-digit growth from the BMW and MINI brands. That momentum is starting to show up in India too.

BMW India’s increasing EV sales

A report by PTI reported that BMW Group India has already sold 646 electric vehicles in Q1 2025—over half of the 1,249 units it sold in all of 2024. With EVs now representing approximately 17 per cent of the group's overall sales in India, the company seems well on track to reach—or even surpass—its 15 per cent EV sales goal for 2025.

This follows a general 7 per cent growth in BMW's overall car sales during the January–March period, with all models in its combustion and electric portfolio continuing to sell well.

Higher demand for ICEs

Although the company is positive with respect to the growth of EVs, it recognizes that combustion ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles continue to offer a greater appeal in India. The new upcoming 2025 BMW X3 SUV is anticipated to add to ICE sales, indicating that both platforms will likely be encumbered for a substantial duration.

While BMW is preparing to roll out EVs on a larger scale and expand its lineup of premium cars, the company is optimistic about India's long-term potential as an EV market.

