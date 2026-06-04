Blue Energy Motors crosses 100 million km milestone with EV and LNG truck fleet

Blue Energy Motors has announced that its fleet of electric and LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks has collectively crossed 100 million kilometres of operations across India, marking a significant milestone for the company's alternative fuel commercial vehicle business.

According to the company, more than 1,400 Blue Energy Motors trucks are currently operating on key freight routes across the country. The cumulative operations have helped reduce over 30,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, which the company says is equivalent to the carbon absorption capacity of nearly 1.2 million trees.

Growing shift towards cleaner freight mobility

The milestone comes amid increasing adoption of cleaner transportation solutions in the logistics and freight sector. Rising fuel costs, corporate sustainability commitments and India's long-term decarbonisation goals are driving interest in alternative fuel commercial vehicles.

Blue Energy Motors has built its business around electric and LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks, while also investing in supporting infrastructure, intelligent fleet technologies and nationwide service networks. The company says its approach focuses on creating a complete, clean trucking ecosystem rather than only manufacturing vehicles.

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LNG trucks offer up to 2,400 km range

One of the highlights of Blue Energy Motors' LNG truck portfolio is the availability of dual-tank variants capable of delivering a claimed range of up to 2,400 km on a single fill. For its electric truck operations, the company has developed charging corridors and battery-swapping infrastructure aimed at reducing charging downtime and addressing range anxiety.

The company also operates an Energy-as-a-Service model designed to lower upfront investment requirements for fleet operators. Its battery-swapping technology can replace depleted battery packs in less than five minutes, helping improve vehicle utilisation in commercial applications.

Company sees faster transition away from diesel

Commenting on the achievement, Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Energy Motors, said the milestone reflects the growing acceptance of green-fuel trucking solutions in India. He noted that fleet operators are increasingly evaluating cleaner alternatives that offer both sustainability and operational benefits.

Focus on sustainable commercial mobility

As adoption of cleaner transportation technologies continues to grow, Blue Energy Motors says it aims to strengthen its role as a provider of sustainable commercial mobility solutions in India. The company currently offers both LNG and electric heavy-duty trucks.

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