BharatBenz opens three new service centres in Uttar Pradesh: Check new locations

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced the inauguration of three new BharatBenz service centres across the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. The new workshops at Jhansi, Kabrai and Chitrakoot will be operated by PPS Trucking- part of one of the country's most widely spread automobile conglomerates. The expansion marks a step in BharatBenz’s strategy to deepen its service reach in markets with dense commercial vehicle movement.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles launched three new BharatBenz service centres in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Operated by PPS Trucking, these facilities provide advanced diagnostics and 24x7 support for heavy-duty mining fleets.

BharatBenz: Location of New Service Centres in UP

The new workshop in Jhansi spans 40,000 sq. ft, boasts 8 bays and is located along the Kanpur - Jhansi Highway (NH 27). Additionally, it will support vehicles operating on routes connecting Kanpur, Banda, and Gwalior, as well as fleets serving the Jhansi stone mining areas. The 7-bay facility built on 60,000 sq. ft. at Kabrai (Mahoba), situated on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway (NH 34), will cater to vehicles from Kabrai’s stone mining zone, which is a major loading hub for trucks from across the state.

In addition, a new 11,000 sq. ft. 3-bay workshop at Bharatkoop, Chitrakoot, will serve vehicles operating in the Chitrakoot and Karvi mining belts, as well as those travelling towards Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna and Rewa regions.

The three new facilities together add over 1,10,000 sq. ft. of service infrastructure for BharatBenz customers across the Bundelkhand region. These workshops feature 18 fully equipped service bays with a combined annual capacity to service around 7,500 vehicles. Each workshop is outfitted with advanced diagnostic systems, modern tools, and genuine BharatBenz spares. The network also offers 24/7 roadside assistance, supported by a fleet of 5 mobile reach vans.

Commenting on the new workshops, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President and Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “In Bundelkhand’s mining and infrastructure belt, every hour a vehicle is off the road is a cost our customers cannot afford. With our expansion into Jhansi, Kabrai, and Chitrakoot, we are putting world-class service and genuine spares exactly where the demand is highest. Faster turnaround, higher vehicle availability, better operational efficiency, that is what this network means on the ground."





BharatBenz: Service Network Expansion and Coverage

These three new service facilities will cover the stone mining belt of the Bundelkhand region, which is one of the most active heavy-duty trucking zones in the state. The region serves as a hub for stone chip transportation. Beyond Bundelkhand, the workshops will also serve fleet operators across the state, many of whose loading points are in Jhansi, Kabrai, or Chitrakoot.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new service touchpoint, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking, said, “Our partnership with BharatBenz is built on the shared vision of offering customer-centric and quality service. With these new facilities at Jhansi, Kabrai, and Chitrakoot, we are delighted to be now even better positioned to support BharatBenz customers across Bundelkhand’s high-potential mining and industrial routes. This expansion brings us closer to our customers and reinforces our commitment to providing faster, seamless service support, enhancing vehicle uptime and driving greater profitability for our customers."

Designed with driver comfort in mind, the workshops include dedicated rest areas and other customer-friendly amenities. A team of 64 trained and skilled technicians will operate these facilities, reaffirming BharatBenz and PPS Trucking’s commitment to delivering high-quality service and maximum uptime of the trucks.

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The Bundelkhand region, known for its rich mineral deposits of granite, sandstone, limestone, and bauxite, is a vital contributor to India’s construction, cement, and aluminium industries. With these new facilities, BharatBenz and PPS Trucking aim to enhance uptime, service access, and spare parts availability for the large number of trucks operating in this heavy-duty corridor.

The service centres will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for BharatBenz trucks and buses, including preventive and scheduled programs, on-site repairs, and express service options. The extensive spare parts inventory across the region will ensure quick turnaround time and reduced vehicle downtime for BharatBenz’s customers.

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