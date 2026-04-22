BharatBenz expands Northeast footprint with new service workshop in Silchar

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has expanded its service network in the Northeast with the inauguration of a new BharatBenz workshop in Silchar, Assam. The facility, operated by PPS Trucking, is positioned to support growing commercial vehicle activity in the region.

Located along the Silchar Bypass at Ram Nagar near ISBT on NH 37, the workshop spans around 30,000 sq. ft. and houses eight service bays. It is capable of handling up to 3,000 vehicles annually. The setup includes diagnostic systems, modern tools, and access to genuine BharatBenz spare parts, aimed at ensuring quicker turnaround times for maintenance and repairs.

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The new service point will cater to transport routes connecting Assam with Mizoram and Manipur, regions that have seen increasing movement of goods due to infrastructure upgrades and industrial demand. In particular, activity linked to limestone mining in the North Cachar Hills and ongoing road development under programmes like Asom Mala 3.0 has contributed to higher demand for commercial vehicle support.

In addition to workshop services, the facility offers 24x7 roadside assistance through mobile service vans. This is expected to help reduce downtime for vehicles operating in remote or demanding terrain.

The workshop has been designed with basic driver facilities, including rest areas, alongside customer-focused amenities. It will be staffed by 32 trained technicians responsible for handling servicing, repairs, and maintenance requirements.

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