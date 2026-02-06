Bharat Taxi launched in Delhi as India’s first cooperative ride-hailing platform

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-run ride-hailing platform, marking a new approach to app-based mobility in the country. The service has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, with plans to go pan-India within the next three years.

The platform allows customers to book cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers. It has been set up with eight leading cooperative organisations, including Amul, aiming to improve driver earnings while giving them ownership of the service.

Addressing drivers at the launch event, Shah highlighted how Bharat Taxi differs from existing ride-hailing platforms. “You will be the driver, and you will be the owner of Bharat Taxi platform," Shah said, while speaking to a gathering of around 800–1,000 drivers. He added that the profit generated by the platform would be shared with drivers, unlike conventional aggregator models.

Women’s safety in focus with ‘Sarathi Didi’ feature

Women’s safety is a key focus area for the platform. A dedicated feature called ‘Sarathi Didi’ has been introduced, offering female passengers the option to be picked up exclusively by women drivers.

Surge-free prices and zero commissions charged

Bharat Taxi follows a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, positioning itself as an Indian alternative to foreign-funded ride-hailing platforms. Shah explained the earnings structure, stating that the platform would retain ₹20 out of every ₹100 earned, while ₹80 would go directly into drivers’ bank accounts. Even the retained amount, he said, would belong to the drivers collectively.

Expansion plans and principles

“Within three years, Bharat Taxi is going to become a very major means of welfare for our taxi drivers across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya," Shah said.

He outlined the four guiding principles of Bharat Taxi - ownership, security cover, dignity, and fair distribution of income, summed up in the slogan ‘Everyone’s Wheel, Everyone’s Progress’.

Strong early response from drivers and passengers

According to an official statement, more than 2.5 lakh drivers have already joined Bharat Taxi in Delhi-NCR, while over 8.5 lakh passengers have registered on the platform. Drivers associated with Bharat Taxi will receive personal accident and health insurance coverage through IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company.

Cooperative-run, not government-operated

Clarifying the nature of the initiative, Shah said the government is not entering the taxi business. “Perhaps for the first time in the whole world, such a unique company is coming into existence whose real owner is neither any individual nor any external company, but the Sarathi who drives the taxi," he said.

He added that two driver representatives would be part of the cooperative’s board, ensuring direct participation in decision-making.

Platform structure and partnerships

Bharat Taxi is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, registered on June 6, 2025, under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. It has been promoted by NCDC, IFFCO, GCMMF (Amul), KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL.

The platform has also signed MoUs with nine institutions, including Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Airport Authority of India, IFFCO Tokio Insurance, and State Bank of India.

