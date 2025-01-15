Bharat Mobility Global Expo: An auto enthusiasts' guidebook

India’s biggest automotive event is just a few days away, the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to go bigger and better with a much larger platform, more players and even more car and two-wheeler debuts lined up. For auto enthusiasts, this is the biggest automotive event of the year and for potential car buyers, here’s your chance to get up close and personal with all the latest cars and bikes set to hit the Indian roads soon. Before you head to the venue, here are five things you need to remember.

1. Concurrent shows with different exhibits

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is a bouquet of multiple automotive events happening at different locations. The biggest and most consumer-friendly is the Auto Expo being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. On the other hand, The Auto Components Expo is being held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, while the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show will be held at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

The Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam is where you will find all the latest passenger cars and two-wheelers on display. The Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Syros, Tata Sierra EV, Hero XPulse 210, Honda Activa e, and more, will be either launched or showcased. There could be some surprises too including the TVS adventure bike and even a CNG scooter.

2. Dates

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being held from January 17 to January 22. However, the public days start from January 19 and will go up to January 22.

January 17 - Media Day

January 18 - Media & Dealers' Day

January 19-22 - Public Days

3. Timings

The Auto Expo 2025 will start at 10 am and will be open for visitors till 6 pm on all public days between January 19-22, 2025.

4. Entry Fee

The Auto Expo 2025 does not have an entry fee and visitors can attend the show on all public days free of charge. Visitors will have to register on the Bharat Mobility website beforehand.

5. Nearest Metro Stations

For visitors attending the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam, the Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line) will be the closest and walkable to the venue. Visitors attending the Auto Components Show will find the Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station (Airport Line) closest to Yashobhoomi. Lastly, the Pari Chowk Metro Station (Aqua Line) is the closest to the India Expo Centre & Mart.

