Bharat Mobility Global Expo becomes world's largest auto show

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has now become the world's largest auto show. It has been on for the past five days and it ends today. Till now, the show has gathered over 8.15 lakh visitors and it is expected to cross 9 lakh visitors. While the expo is currently a yearly exhibition, the go vernment is open to suggestions.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was held at three places. The main auto show was in Bharat Mandapam, commercial vehicles were at the Great India Expo

Several startups participated in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they showcased concepts of drones and air taxis among others. In 2025, we see a higher penetration of EVs given multiple models were showcased, said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of Commerce. 34 vehicle manufacturers participated in the expo which largest ever participation. Most launches were of electric vehicles and flex fuel vehicles. In fact, over 200 launches and unveilings happened at the expo. There was also a focus on road safety and circularity, said Mr. Anand.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. In his inaugural address, PM Modi emphasized the significant potential of the Indian automotive sector, particularly noting its preparedness for future advancements. He also pointed out that the growth of the automotive industry is being driven by emerging technologies, evolving consumer expectations, enhancements in road and infrastructure, and a substantial demographic of young buyers.

Major launches at the expo

Maruti Suzuki finally took the wraps off its first born electric vehicle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is called e Vitara and will go on sale in India later this year. It is based on a new platform called HEARTECT-e and will be offered with two battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The range offered by 49 kWh has not yet been unveiled but Maruti says that 61 kWh battery pack will be able to deliver around 500 km on a single charge.

Another much-awaited launch that happened at the expo was the Creta Electric. It is being offered in two battery packs - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. They have a claimed range of 390 km and 473 km. The prices start at ₹18 lakh and go up to ₹23.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

VinFast enters India

VinFast officially announced its entry in the Indian market with showcase of the VF6 and VF7 electric cars. The EV maker is currently operating in 12 countries across three continents and is aiming to expand its presence globally.

