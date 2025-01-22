HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bharat Mobility Global Expo Becomes World's Largest Auto Show

Bharat Mobility Global Expo becomes world's largest auto show

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Written By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2025, 16:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was held at three places. The main auto show was in Bharat Mandapam, commercial vehicles were at the Great India Expo
...
Expo
Auto Expo 2025 held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22 with more than 1,500 exhibits of automobiles.
Expo
Auto Expo 2025 held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22 with more than 1,500 exhibits of automobiles.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has now become the world's largest auto show. It has been on for the past five days and it ends today. Till now, the show has gathered over 8.15 lakh visitors and it is expected to cross 9 lakh visitors. While the expo is currently a yearly exhibition, the government is open to suggestions.

Several startups participated in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they showcased concepts of drones and air taxis among others. In 2025, we see a higher penetration of EVs given multiple models were showcased, said Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of Commerce. 34 vehicle manufacturers participated in the expo which largest ever participation. Most launches were of electric vehicles and flex fuel vehicles. In fact, over 200 launches and unveilings happened at the expo. There was also a focus on road safety and circularity, said Mr. Anand.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw Ix1 (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kodiaq 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Tucson 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. In his inaugural address, PM Modi emphasized the significant potential of the Indian automotive sector, particularly noting its preparedness for future advancements. He also pointed out that the growth of the automotive industry is being driven by emerging technologies, evolving consumer expectations, enhancements in road and infrastructure, and a substantial demographic of young buyers.

Watch: E Vitara, Maruti's first EV, debuts at Auto Expo | Over 500 km range | Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Major launches at the expo

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki finally took the wraps off its first born electric vehicle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is called e Vitara and will go on sale in India later this year. It is based on a new platform called HEARTECT-e and will be offered with two battery pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The range offered by 49 kWh has not yet been unveiled but Maruti says that 61 kWh battery pack will be able to deliver around 500 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2025: Big numbers from India's biggest automotive extravaganza

Hyundai Creta Electric

Another much-awaited launch that happened at the expo was the Creta Electric. It is being offered in two battery packs - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. They have a claimed range of 390 km and 473 km. The prices start at 18 lakh and go up to 23.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

VinFast enters India

VinFast officially announced its entry in the Indian market with showcase of the VF6 and VF7 electric cars. The EV maker is currently operating in 12 countries across three continents and is aiming to expand its presence globally.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Auto Expo 2025

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.