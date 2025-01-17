Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here's everything you need to know before visiting there

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different automotive events such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech,

The Indian automobile industry is ready for the grand automotive event of the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is going to be the biggest automotive event in the country in recent times. This time instead of the Auto Expo and Auto Component Show, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events include the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies. HT Auto will bring all the updates and details regarding the launches, unveilings and more live from the show floor. Stay tuned to us.

Meanwhile, if you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.