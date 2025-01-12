Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Major participants, key launches & everything else to know

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innov

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is all set to bring the entire Indian automobile industry under one umbrella. In its second year, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. The event will bring the entire automotive community under one umbrella.

If you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.