Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: PM Narendra Modi to cut the inaugural ribbon

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is slated to commence on January 17, 2025. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The organisers however are awaiting confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office on this. Pankaj Chadha, the Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion CouncilofIndia mentioned if the Prime Minister is unavailable on January 17th, he will be inaugurating the Components Show on January 18th, 2025 instead.

The show will be held from January 17-22, 2025 and at the curtain raiser event held in November, Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry mentioned that it will be the world's number one mobility exhibition. He also added that this event will highlight India's vision story and it unifies the entire mobility value chain under a single roof.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Explained

There will be a total of nine shows held simultaneously during the course of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These will include the following - the Auto Expo Motor Show (ICE, electric and hybrid vehicles), Auto Expo Components Show, Battery Show (battery technologies and storage solutions), Tyre Show, Cycle Show (new bicycle models, accessories and innovations), Steel Pavilion, Mobility Tech Pavilion (connected and autonomous technologies, infotainment, etc.), Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show (sustainable urban transportation systems - drones, public transport and infra, etc.) and the Construction Equipment Expo.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: What to expect

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Where will it be held?

The show will be spread around multiple locations in Delhi NCR and it will have similar events clubbed together at a single location. The Auto Expo Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Bharat Battery Show, Steel Pavilion and Mobility Tech Pavilion will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Auto Components show will be held separately at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka. And finally, the Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure shows will take place at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

Also Read : List of car and two-wheeler manufacturers to participate in Bharat Mobility Expo

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Expo dates

The start and end dates of each expo within the Bharat Mobility Expo will differ from each other. The Auto Expo Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, India Cycle Show, Steel Pavillion and Mobility Tech Pavilions will be held from 17-22 of January.

The Auto Components Show will take place from the 18th to the 21st of January and the Bharat Battery Show will be up from the 19th to the 21st of January.

The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show will be on display from the 19th to the 22nd of January.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: