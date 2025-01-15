Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: How to navigate through the expo. Check out the map

The upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 is geared up to host one of the biggest events in the automotive industry, the 2025 Auto Expo Motor Show. The show will bring together all of the major automotive players and give them a platform to showcase their new and upcoming automotive innovations to the public.

If you're visiting the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 being held at the Bharat Mandapam this year then you should be aware of these key locations at the show to be able to navigate your way through the crowds visiting. The organisers have updated the official layout map for the venue mentioning the entry and exit points, conveniences and the halls showcasing different pavilions.

The layout of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been clearly colour-coded for the different areas to be distinguishable. (Bharat Mobility Global Expo)

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING BMW X3 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2025 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Main attractions

The Auto Expo Motor Show is being showcased in halls 1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,11 and 14. The food court is designated on the first floor of hall number 5. There is also an open display area where different activities will take place. Washrooms for public convenience are available in each of the halls. In order to reach the venue, the most convenient option is to take the metro. The closest metro station to the venue is the Supreme Court metro. The gate numbers 5A and 5B are kept reserved for cargo entry.

Also Read : Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Participants, key launches & everything else you should know

2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Other events

There are other events also taking place in the same venue such as the India Cycle Show 2025 which will be held on the first floor of Hall 4 alongside the Steel Pavilion. The first floor of Hall 14 will host the India International Tyre Show, Hall numbers 12 and 12 A will host the Bharat Battery Show and on the first floor of Hall number 3 will be displayed the Mobility Tech Pavilion.

Also Read : Get the latest news and updates from the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Visitor registration and entry

The entry for visitors who wish to attend the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be completely free of cost. In order to register, the visitors will need to go to the ‘Visitor Registration’ section of www.bharat-mobility.com and fill in the details.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: